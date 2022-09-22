Hanumangarh cop ‘threatens’ lawyer, booked

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 21

SI Kusumlata Khichad, posted at the Women police station in Hanumangarh, has been booked for allegedly threatening former Bar Association chief Laxminarayan Sehgal at his Sadulshahar residence.

Official sources said a case had been registered under Sections 452, 323, 341, 327 and 504 of the IPC.

Bar Association president Kundan Lal Chugh today presided over a meeting in which lawyers decided to cease working till September 27 in Sadulshahar.

In his complaint, Sehgal said on Tuesday morning, he was alone when Khichad entered his house and asked him to stop pursuing the case that her in-laws had filed against her. When he refused, she allegedly held him by his collar, dragged him out of the house and slapped him. She left later, said Sehgal.

