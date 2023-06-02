Cops begin to fortify border villages of Punjab to counter drone threats

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, June 1

In a much-awaited move, the police are fortifying its defences in villages near the International Border (IB) in the police districts of Gurdaspur, Batala, Pathankot and Amritsar (Rural) in an endeavour to counter the drone threat by state and non-state Pakistani agencies.

This strengthening process, which has been put in place in 108 villages which are located a stone’s throw from the IB, has been given the name of ‘Drone Emergency Response System (DERS).’

Senior officials said this was the best available alternative in the absence of any concrete technological advancement made by Defecse Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BSF, Punjab Police and intelligence agencies to challenge the drones regularly flying in from across the IB.

DIG (Border) Narendra Bhargav said the Village Defence Committees (VDC) in the 108 villages had been strengthened by including ex-servicemen and policemen, sarpanches and government officials. Whenever a drone is sighted or anything incriminating happens, the cops will inform the VDC. The VDC, in turn, will immediately seal all exit points. Subsequently, the police control room will be informed. The SHO concerned would then conduct night checking. Officers of the BSF and respective SSPs will be notified.