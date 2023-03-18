Cops bust human trafficking racket, arrest 2 persons

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 17

The police claimed to have busted a human trafficking racket with the arrest of two persons and rescued a three-year-old child from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sonu Yadav and Rinku, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said they received a complaint from Asha Devi of Sirhind that her three-year-old son had been kidnapped. The SSP said they received a call from Shahi Imam Molana Muhammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi that two suspicious persons were carrying a child. She said police personnel reached Madhopur Chowk, GT Road Sirhind, and nabbed them.

The accused admitted that they kidnapped the child and were heading towards Ambala to sell him. The SSP said Sonu was the mastermind and he had sold his own kids earlier. SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said they had rescued a 26-day-old infant from two women on March 6.