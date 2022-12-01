Cops cane-charge protesting labourers outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 30

After struggling for hours to prevent labourers from marching towards the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Dreamland Colony on the Patiala road, the police cane-charged protesters to disperse them.

Later, after getting time for a meeting with the CM on December 21, the labourers ended the protest. However, they announced to intensify their stir if government fails to fulfil their long-pending demands.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan flays police action There is a huge difference between what the AAP government promises and what it delivers. We admire the courage of the protesting workers, who, despite the high-handedness of the police, decided to stay put at the protest site. We will extend support to their agitation. -- Joginder Singh Ugrahan, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) chief

“As per our announced programme, we were marching towards the CM’s residence peacefully. However, the police tried to stop us with barricades, trucks and other means. When they failed, they used sticks on us and 22 of our members suffered injuries,” alleged Mukesh Malaud, president of the Zameen Prapati Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC).

Members of the ZPSC, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Pendu Mazdoor Union, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Sabha, Mazdoor Mukti Morcha, Kul Hind Khet Mazdoor Union and the Dihati Mazdoor Sabha converged on the Patiala road here near Dreamland Colony.

After organising a rally in support of their demands, they tried to reach in front of the CM’s residence. Initially, the police and labourers pushed each other. The police used sticks over a group of labourers who were leading the march.

Their main demands include amendment to law to solve the problem of reserved land from village common land, ensuring 33 per cent representation to Dalits in village cooperative societies and cancellation of FIRs registered against ZPSC members for protests.

Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba denied cane-charging of labourers and said both sides pushed each other as the police tried to prevent labourers from reaching the CM’s residence.

