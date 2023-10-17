'Cops colluding with peddlers', High Court asks Hoshiarpur SSP to probe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

Less than a week after the DGP and other senior functionaries were summoned following the failure of official witnesses to depose before trial courts in drug cases, another Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed an SSP to hold an inquiry into their non-appearance.

The direction to Hoshiarpur SSP came as Justice NS Shekhawat rapped the police for being in cahoots with those smuggling narcotics in the state.

Justice Shekhawat was hearing a regular bail petition in an attempt to murder and drugs case registered in June 2016 at the Garhshankar police station in Hoshiarpur.

The state counsel told Justice Shekhawat’s Bench that only six of 21 witnesses had been examined so far. The Bench was also told that the petitioner was arrested in the present case on June 28, 2016, and had been in custody for more than seven years. Most of the witnesses were police officials.

Referring to the trial court orders, Justice Shekhawat said it was apparent that the prosecution witnesses, most of them police officials, were intentionally not appearing before court. The trial’s disposal was, as such, getting delayed.