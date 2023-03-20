Cops conduct flag marches across state

Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, March 19
The police conducted a flag march in Sangrur as a confidence building measure today. Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said the situation was completely under control. He asked the residents not to believe in rumours.
The Fatehgarh Sahib police along with para-military forces, led by SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, took out a flag march in Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mandi Gobindgarh, Amloh and Khamano.
The march, which started from the District Administrative Complex, passed through all major towns of the district. Other officials, including SP Digvijay Kapil, also took part in the march. Grewal said the situation in the district was completely normal. .
The Fazilka police have intensified patrolling along Rajasthan and the International Border. SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the BSF along with police personnel had been deployed at 10 sensitive spots along Rajasthan border.
