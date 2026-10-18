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Home / Punjab / Cops deny grenade attack on Gurdaspur DC office

Cops deny grenade attack on Gurdaspur DC office

Cyber cell to identify those who uploaded video on social media

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 09:05 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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A viral video and social media posts claiming that Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) operatives lobbed a hand grenade at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office on Friday midnight triggered confusion and led to a search operation, even as the police denied that any such incident had taken place.

No explosion was reported, no eyewitnesses came forward and the video failed to ascertain the exact location of the alleged attack. Police teams searched the premises under the supervision of SP Maninder Singh but found no explosive residue, splinters or other evidence of a blast.

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SSP Aditya said the cyber-cell had been tasked with identifying those who created and uploaded the video on social media. He described the claims as a malicious rumour intended to spread panic and disrupt peace in the state.

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The veracity of a separate social media post attributed to the KCF, which allegedly cited police high-handedness against its members as the motive, remains unverified. Gangsters Nishan Singh Jourian and Adeshbir Singh alias Adesh Jamaray also claimed responsibility, though the allegations have not been substantiated.

The incident comes amid a series of grenade attacks in the region. On September 24, Harmanjit Singh was arrested for his alleged involvement in the April 27 hand-grenade attack near Geeta Bhawan Road in Gurdaspur.

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