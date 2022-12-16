Cops’ failure to depose shocking: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 15

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that the failure of police officials to depose in a drugs case as prosecution witnesses even after a lapse of 10 months since the framing of the charges despite the issuance of bailable, non-bailable and arrest warrants was shocking.

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri said it would be just and proper to forward the order’s copy to the DGP for his information. The direction came after Justice Puri asserted it would not be out of place to note that the interim orders showed repeated issuance of bailable, non-bailable and warrants of arrest against the police officials.

Once the criminal law was set in motion by the police itself, it was the duty of the officials to depose before the court, especially in matters under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

But they did not do so “a large number of times” despite being served and repeated issuance of warrants against them, Justice Puri asserted.

“It is rather shocking that the charges in the present case were framed on February 18. For a large number of times, repeated adjournments were granted by the Additional Sessions Judge, wherein prosecution witnesses were summoned not only by way of bailable and non-bailable warrants, but also arrest warrants of the prosecution witnesses, who are the official witnesses and who are police officials,” Justice Puri asserted in his detailed order.

The ruling came on a petition seeking the grant of regular bail in a case registered on June 16, 2021, under the provisions of the NDPS Act at the Jagraon Sadar police station in Ludhiana district. Justice Puri added the Supreme Court in its latest judgment in the case of `Satender Kumar Antil versus the Central Bureau of Investigation and another’ had dealt with this issue of repeated adjournments.

It was also settled law that speedy trial was a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. On the face of it, the delay in prosecution had been caused at the hands of the prosecution witnesses. Its consequence was that the petitioner had to face incarceration for about one-and-a half years.

Allowing the plea, Justice Puri added the conduct of the prosecution and the police party would lead the court to draw adverse inference against the prosecution. It was actually “very surprising” that the police officials were summoned by way of bailable, non-bailable and arrest warrants. As such, the court prima facie had reasons to believe at least at the present stage that the petitioner was not guilty of the offence.