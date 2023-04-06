Cops grill hospital officials, doctors

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 5

Days after a kidney racket was busted at Indus International Hospital, Dera Bassi, the police questioned several doctors, some transplantation board members and officials till late Tuesday night. Sources said some of the officials could be be quizzed again in the case.

One of the victims, a donor, alleged that hospital coordinator Abhishek and a few doctors knowingly performed an illegal kidney transplant.

Talking to mediapersons, the victim alleged that Abhishek and two persons — Jasbir and Hasan — brought him here. “Three doctors, including an anesthesiologist, were also aware of it. They discharged me a day after the operation and did not inform me about the precautions to be taken post operation,” he alleged.

Hospital clinical director SPS Bedi said, “The recipient family and the donor are levelling baseless allegations. They should come out with proof. They are the ones who furnished the documents, which were cleared by a magistrate and seconded by witnesses. They could have testified during the videography conducted earlier or gone to the police.”

“When the board pointed out the discrepancies in the donor’s date of the birth and his father’s date of marriage, they said in Haryana villages such things happen. The board cannot challenge magistrate’s documents made in Sonepat,” he said. Regarding two suspects, Jasbir and Hasan, the hospital authorities said they were not connected to the hospital in anyway.

Despite repeated calls, Dr Avnish Kumar, Director, Medical Education and Research, Punjab, could not be contacted.