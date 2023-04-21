 Cops list officers who worked with Inderjit : The Tribune India

Cops list officers who worked with Inderjit

Cops list officers who worked with Inderjit

Inderjit



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 20

The police today submitted to the state government details of officers with whom dismissed and drug-tainted inspector Inderjit Singh had worked at some point of time. The list includes names of officers who had recommended favourable transfer/postings or promotions/awards and grant of “local rank” to the controversial inspector.

It also gives details of officers who allegedly helped Inderjit directly or indirectly in escaping punishment in 14 departmental inquiries against him or did not properly monitor the drug smuggling FIRs lodged by Inderjit.

As per the orders of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, IG (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill has compiled the record of Inderjit’s service from 1986 to 2017 and submitted it to the state Home Department through DGP Gaurav Yadav for further action.

IG Gill declined to share the details of the officers with The Tribune. Sources said nearly 20 police officers of the rank of SSP and above had made or approved different recommendations in favour of Inderjit.

The dismissed inspector is currently in jail facing a trial for drug smuggling, misuse of authority, false recovery of drugs and fudging records. He was booked in June 2017 in an FIR lodged by the special task force (STF) on drugs. His most controversial tenure was with SSP Raj Jit Singh (since dismissed) of about 14 months.

During this period, Inderjit lodged 17 FIRs against drug smugglers, but did not file timely challans in any of those cases. In this way, he helped the accused smugglers. Raj Jit was on Wednesday nominated as a co-accused with Inderjit in the June 2017 FIR by the STF.

The Special Secretary (Home) had on Monday asked the Punjab DGP for the record. Quoting directions of the CM, the Special Secretary wrote to the DGP, “It is not possible for a low-rank inspector to run such a huge network of extortion and drug trafficking alone. Action should be taken against senior officers who approved transfers/promotions/grant of local rank to Inderjit Singh on the recommendations of Raj Jit Singh.”

The DGP was also asked to report within three days on whether any other SSP/IPS officer (besides Raj Jit) had requested for Inderjit’s posting with him.

Inderjit had joined service in 1986 and became an Inspector (own rank pay) in 2013. He received 77 commendation certificates (for action against drugs smugglers) and a gallantry medal.

However, 14 departmental inquiries were ordered against him from time to time. He had been censured five times and one year of approved service had also been forfeited. Still, he had been let off in most of the inquiries, barring one in which his one-year service was forfeited.

