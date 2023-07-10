Cops on toes, control room set up

Tribune News Service

CHANDIGARH, July 9

The police have made extensive arrangements to deal with any kind of exigency arising out of floods, said DGP Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

He said a control room had been set up for flood mitigation and officers concerned had been asked to take hourly reports from districts to keep them updated about the current situation.

PSEB re-appear exams postponed The PSEB exams, scheduled for Class V and VIII on July 10, have been postponed.Due to the rain, some districts have declared a school holiday on Monday. In view of this, the re-appear examination, to be conducted by the Punjab School Education Board, Mohali on Monday, are postponed till further order. New dates will be announced later.

The CPs/SSPs had also been directed to remain in the field and monitor the situation in their districts at regular intervals.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were on alert and fully prepared to tackle any crisis, while adding that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also been deployed in the flood-hit districts, including SAS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib, to carry out rescue operations. Additionally, the Army had also been asked to remain on alert, he added.