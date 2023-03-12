Cops, protesters jostle near CM’s residence

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 11

The teachers, who have reportedly got joining letters and demanding the allotment of stations, under the banner of the Selected 4161 Master Cadre Union protested near the local residence of the Chief Minister. The police and protesters pushed each other when the latter tried to reach in front of the CM residence.

“Policemen attacked women protesters with sticks without any provocation. We had come to protest peacefully in front of the CM residence, but the police had blocked the road and not allowed us to reach in front of the CM residence. The protest will continue till the allotment of stations to us,” said Sandeep Gill, president of the union after coming out from a meeting.

Earlier, when protesters marched towards the residence of the CM, the police pushed them back, leading to tension between both sides. Two women also collapsed while other protesters raised slogans against the government.

“The government has given appointment letters after conducting all mandatory tests. But it’s the first time that the selected candidates have to protest for station allotment,” said Munish Kumar, another protester.

SHO Gurvir Singh denied any lathicharge. “We only prevented the protesters from marching towards the CM residence,” he said. — TNS