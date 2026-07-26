Punjab cops raid village after viral drug abuse video

The police on Saturday conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Phulewala village in Malout, a day after a video allegedly showing used aluminium foil pieces and other material suspected to be linked to drug consumption in an abandoned room went viral on social media.
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A few suspects were detained for verification, however, the police did not specify whether any contraband was seized during the operation.
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