Abohar: Cops rescue three from burning car

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 6

A police team on special patrol last night managed to rescue three persons from a car that caught fire.

Two of the victims were unconscious and the third was in a state of shock. They were taken to a trauma centre on the highway in a police vehicle. Assitant Sub-Inspector Jatinder Kumar called the fire brigade from Srivijayanagar, which controlled the fire but by then the car was completely burnt.

The victims — Dheeraj Kumar, Gurjivan Singh and Jitu Singh Dhanoa of Chak 59-GB village — said they were returning after having food at a highway hotel and suddenly a stray bull appeared in front of their car. The collision was so strong that the animal fell on the other side and died on the spot.

Following this, the car caught fire. There were no major injuries as the airbags opened. The occupants of the car were hurt due to the broken widowpanes.

#abohar