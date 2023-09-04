Cops restrain protesters in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 3

Tension mounted near local residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as members of the 8,736 Kache Mulazam Union and cops jostled with each other.

Members of the union tried to gherao residence of the CM over regularisation of their services. Inderjit Singh Mansa, secretary, 8,736 Kache Mulazam Union, said, “The Punjab Government is making false claims about our regularisation. The CM has only increased our salaries and not regularised our services. Today cops pushed us and two women suffered injuries.”

The Democratic Teachers’ Front members alleged that the Punjab Government had been making a false claim that it had regularised services of 8,736 union members.

Sangrur Sadar SHO Major Singh said, “We only stopped them from breaking barricades.”

