Cops step up drive against Chinese string in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, January 24

The police have intensified their campaign against the use of the Chinese string. During the past one week, they have arrested 10 suppliers, registered 10 FIRs and seized 219 string rolls.

Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba said each police station in the district had formed a special flying squad for the purpose. Besides, the CIA and the special branch had also formed flying squads to take action against those selling the string.

“We have formed 18 flying squad teams to check the use of the Chinese string. Besides, we are also using drones. We have requested residents to inform us in case they come to know of any sale of the string,” said Lamba.

In the past few days, hospitals had reported some cases of injuries caused due to the string.

#China #Sangrur