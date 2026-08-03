Cops tight-lipped as grenade attack clip surfaces in Batala

Senior officers on Sunday remained tight-lipped after a video surfaced online showing two bikers hurling a grenade on a police post in a posh locality here last night.

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Meanwhile, in an unverified social media post, the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) took responsibility for the attack.

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“The police have done enough damage by killing people for no fault of theirs. Policemen are doing this just to take promotions. This time, it was a grenade. Next time, it will either be an improvised explosive Device (IED) or a rocket launcher,” the post said.

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In the video, two youths are seen alighting from a motorcycle around 11 pm on Saturday and hurling a blue-coloured hand grenade at the Urban Area police post.

One of them is heard saying, “The administration has bothered us a lot. It is time for us to give them a gift.” He was seen holding a grenade. The police acted with alacrity and repaired in no time whatever damage had been inflicted, according to sources. A fresh coat of paint was applied to the post ostensibly to give the impression that nothing had happened, they said.

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A police source said, “Individuals based in foreign countries direct such activities after collaborating with local modules.”