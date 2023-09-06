Cordon and search ops at 206 places in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

The police today carried out a massive cordon and search operation at as many as 206 places linked with persons with criminal background.

The raids, carried out from 7 am to 10 am, were conducted in all districts across the state on the directions of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Giving details about the operation, Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said CPs/SSPs were directed to personally monitor these raids and make sufficient numbers of police teams so that raids could be carried out simultaneously. The raids were planned after questioning several persons, who have links with anti-social elements (whose number was not disclosed) living in and outside the country, he added.