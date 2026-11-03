Corrupt Opposition wants to grab power to loot Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday termed the Congress, the Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as “deeply corrupt parties” that had joined hands to derail Punjab’s development and protect their shared political interests.

Describing the upcoming Assembly elections as “AAP vs others” battle, he said, “The Opposition parties may have different election symbols but share the same intention of looting Punjab and exploiting its people.”

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During a public gathering in Ghanaur, the CM said the traditional parties were uncomfortable because an ordinary family’s son was putting in honest work for the welfare of every section of society.

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“The traditional parties ruled Punjab for decades and cannot tolerate the fact that Punjab’s resources are now being utilised for the welfare of Punjabis rather than a handful of political families,” he added.

Attacking the Akalis, he said, “During their tenure, the Akali leadership invested in almost every business. These leaders forcibly took their share in every venture, whereas I have chosen to share the happiness, struggles and hardships of ordinary people.”

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The CM said he received immense during from locals during his visits to villages, adding, “Whenever I visit villages, my turban gets filled with flowers as people shower their love, blessings and affection on me. I do not have the backing of powerful families or wealthy interests, but I have the blessings of the people. As long as the people of Punjab stand with me, I do not care about the Opposition.”

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said that the party was struggling with internal differences, with its leaders unable to maintain unity even among themselves.

Citing defections, he said several leaders who had earlier been in the Congress had joined the BJP, adding that such defections had become a common feature of traditional political parties, whose leaders frequently changed political colours according to their convenience.

“The people of Punjab have already demonstrated their democratic strength by defeating Captain Amarinder Singh, Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bikram Singh Majithia and others in previous elections. No leader, irrespective of his position or influence, is bigger than the people,” he added.