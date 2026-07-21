Corruption case: Suspended DIG Bhullar seeks physical presence in hearings; court issues notice to CBI

A CBI Court in Chandigarh has issued a notice to the CBI on an application filed by suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, seeking permission to remain physically present on all dates of hearing in the bribery case against him.

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Bhullar has also sought permission to consult and communicate with his counsel in private before and after court proceedings.

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In his application, Bhullar stated that the case is presently listed for the recording of prosecution evidence before the court. He submitted that he is currently lodged in judicial custody at Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, and is being produced before the court through video conferencing.

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He argued that an accused has the right to be physically present during the recording of prosecution evidence. According to the application, physical presence enables the accused to effectively observe the demeanour of witnesses, give real-time instructions to counsel, and participate meaningfully in his defence.

Bhullar further submitted that during the recording of evidence, particularly during cross-examination, counsel must have immediate, confidential, and effective consultations with the accused. He contended that such consultations are not possible during virtual hearings because of technical limitations and the absence of privacy.

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He also stated that the existing facility for meeting counsel at Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, is through a glass partition and via an intercom/electronic communication system, which is inherently devoid of privacy and confidentiality. Further, he submitted that it is not possible to showcase documents to the accused during such meetings, which is essential for preparing his defence.

In view of these circumstances, Bhullar prayed that the court direct the authorities at Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, to produce him physically before the court on all dates of hearing. He also sought permission for his counsel to have effective and confidential consultations with him outside the courtroom, both before and after court proceedings, with access to relevant case documents.

The CBI Court has directed the CBI to file its reply on July 22.

Meanwhile, the CBI Court has also issued a notice to the CBI on another application filed by the Gatka Federation of India and the Punjab Gatka Association seeking the de-freezing of the federation's bank accounts. The court has directed the CBI to file its reply on that application as well.

The General Secretary of the Gatka Federation stated that following the arrest of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and alleged middleman Krishanu Sharda last year, the CBI froze several of their bank accounts.

During the investigation, the CBI also froze three bank accounts belonging to the Gatka Federation. The federation has maintained that it has no connection with the case.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, in return for securing favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Police Station Sirhind and ensuring that no coercive action was taken against the complainant's business.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap. Bhullar's alleged aide, Krishanu Sharda, was apprehended while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on October 16, 2025. Bhullar was arrested the same day.

The CBI filed the charge sheet under Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on December 3, 2025. Charges have since been framed against Bhullar in the bribery case.