 Corruption in govt offices is termite-like infestation: Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 10

Describing corruption in government offices as a termite-like infestation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has emphasised the urgent need to eradicate the menace to safeguard the trust placed by citizens in the institutions.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar also made it clear that the court’s duty was not just to punish the corrupt, but to “sow the seeds of deterrence, ensuring that the shadows of corruption do not darken the halls of governance”.

Need to uproot the menace

Corruption gnaws away at the trust of our citizens in the very institutions which are meant to serve them. To preserve the sanctity of justice, this weed of corruption must be uprooted, for it is only in the sunlight of transparency and integrity that the tree of justice can bear fruit. —Justice Harpreet Singh Brar

“The corruption at the grassroots level within government offices is akin to termites silently devouring the pillars of democracy. It gnaws away at the trust of our citizens in the very institutions which are meant to serve them. To preserve the sanctity of justice, this weed of corruption must be uprooted, for it is only in the sunlight of transparency and integrity that the tree of justice can bear fruit,” Justice Brar said.

The assertion came as Justice Brar denied anticipatory bail to a halqa patwari accused of demanding bribe of Rs 10,000 to process mutation of 6 kanals inherited by the claimant from his mother. The complainant presented voice recordings of instances where the petitioner demanded bribe and the complainant pleaded with him about his lack of resources to pay.

The matter was placed before Justice Brar after the petitioner filed a plea seeking for the second time anticipatory bail in the FIR registered on September 14 under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Amritsar range. Justice Brar observed the elemental issue to be decided was whether an accused could be permitted to file a second application for anticipatory bail once the court had dismissed the earlier plea.

Justice Brar observed the second application for the same relief under Section 438 of the CrPC could not be entertained by making new arguments or twists by introducing circumstances, development or material, once the first anticipatory bail was denied without there being any change in the “fact situation”. As such, second application without any change in the “fact situation” was held to be not maintainable.

Referring to the merits of the case, Justice Brar observed the complainant in the present case was a poor man seeking mutation of the inheritance of 6 kanals following his mother’s death. But the petitioner, a halqa patwari, did not heed to the complainant’s request that he was not in a position to pay Rs 10,000 bribe.

Dismissing the plea, Justice Brar observed the petition was found to be bereft of merit without substance. A case for grant of anticipatory bail to the petitioner was not made out. Resultantly, the petition stood dismissed.

