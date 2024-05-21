Lok Sabha election 2024: Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, May 20

With campaigning and heatwave picking up, politicians are finding the ways to cope with the rising mercury and reach out to the electorate in their constituencies.

A change in campaign timings with afternoon breaks, regular supply of water to keep the candidates and party workers hydrated and holding indoor meetings are some of the strategies adopted by poll managers to beat the sweltering heat. The candidates have also made dietary changes to brave the hot weather.

The BJP nominee for the Bathinda parliamentary constituency, Parampal Kaur Sidhu, said, “I have increased the intake of lime water and buttermilk to maintain the body temperature.”

The Congress candidate Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, said, “I consume a lot of coconut water and wear loose clothing. Campaigning in these extreme conditions is quite challenging. As the people tend to stay indoors during afternoons, we hold meetings early in the mornings or in the evenings. Alighting from vehicles at regular intervals also takes its toll on health. I try to stay hydrated and eat light food.”

Congress candidate for Anandpur Sahib constituency Vijay Inder Singla said, “We hold public meetings at AC halls during the afternoon.”

Neel Garg, spokesman, Aam Aadmi Party, said, “We are holding indoor meetings to connect directly with the voters. Our door-to-door teams campaign in the mornings and evenings.”

Health expert Dr Vitul Gupta said those campaigning should consume at least 2 litres of water daily.

“What they wear, eat and drink are some of the important factors that have to be taken into consideration when they are campaigning,” added Dr Gupta.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha