Cotton farmers block traffic in Abohar

Abohar, January 10

In protest against the Cotton Corporation of India’s (CCI) alleged reluctance to purchase of narma cotton at MSP, hundreds of farmers spent last night outside the New Grain Market here, continuing their chakka jam protest.

Although talks took place between the administration and CCI officials, the issue could not be resolved. The protesting farmers also made toll plazas on two different stretches of the highway toll-free by coercion.

Some administrative officers reached the dharna site and tried to persuade the farmers to end their agitation, but they did not budge. Later, the administration held a meeting with CCI officials but deadlock continued.

Sanyukta Kisan Morcha spokesperson Nirmal Singh said that CCI, after an agreement on Saturday, had resumed purchase on Monday, but out of a total 150 stacks, only 27 were selected. Out of these, 17 stacks were rejected when the produce reached the cotton factory. He alleged that CCI staff declared the stacks ineligible for purchase without analysing the produce for quality.

CCI procurement officer Gurdeep Singh said purchasing narma cotton is problematic because the crop got affected by pink bollworm and rain. He said CCI's quality conditions for cotton purchase cannot be compromised, and this has led to problems.

