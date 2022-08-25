Cotton farmers demand relief, start indefinite protest in Muktsar

Muktsar, August 24
The Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union and the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) today began an indefinite protest outside the Muktsar District Administrative Complex, demanding compensation for the cotton crop, which got damaged due to pink bollworm attack last year.
The protesting farmers said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had assured them numerous times about the relief, but nothing has happened so far.
In March, farmers had held captive a naib-tehsildar, some patwaris and other employees at the sub-tehsil office in Lambi for around eight hours.
The police had allegedly cane-charged the agitators, which resulted in injuries to some farmers.
On March 29, the Revenue Department’s officers and clerical staff had gone on a strike across the state.
The Lambi police had booked nine farmers by name and 150 unidentified persons under Sections 186, 353, 332, 342, 437, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.
Today the protesters demanded cancellation of the case registered against them. Yesterday, the Agriculture Department’s pest surveillance teams had detected whitefly above the economic threshold level (ETL) in 13 cotton fields in the district. Besides, it found 12 pink bollworms in seven cotton fields.
Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “The situation is normal in Muktsar district. Firstly, the water was not released timely in the canals for irrigation. Secondly, weather remained dry for long. Later, fields got waterlogged due to sudden rain in the district. Our 28 pest surveillance teams are keeping tabs on the cotton crop.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM security breach
Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...