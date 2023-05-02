Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 1

The district administration has assured the cotton growers that adequate supply of canal water will be ensured for the irrigation.

The farmers were urged to focus on the cultivation of cotton and other less water consuming crops in view of the fast-depleting water table.

This follows Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ahmad Parray’s meeting with officials of the agriculture and canal departments in which he pitched for the maximum supply of canal water to the farmers.

The meeting was necessitated after a furore over the decline in the supply of canal water since Wednesday amid sowing of cotton.