Cotton seed on 80 acres washed away in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 16

Cotton seed sown on 80 acres were washed away due to a breach in the Lambi minor (a sub-canal) in Rajpura village near the state highway on Tuesday.

Farmer Lakhwinder Singh said the breach was noticed today morning by some farmers. He said it gradually widened to about 40 feet. He said the sub-canal was relined some time ago but its sidewalls were not strong.