Cotton seed subsidy credited to accounts of 17K farmers in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

The Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department today transferred Rs 3.23 crore of cotton seed subsidy into bank accounts of 17,673 beneficiary farmers.

Disclosing this here today, Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said fulfilling the promise of the government of providing the 33 per cent subsidy on cotton seeds, certified by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the Agriculture Department had transferred the funds to farmers through the DBT system. The amount had been released under the first phase and remaining would be transferred to eligible farmers in the coming days, he added.

Reiterating the commitment of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the welfare of farmers, the Cabinet Minister said the high-yielding cotton seeds were made available at cheaper rates to encourage farmers to wean away from the water-guzzling paddy crop.

The minister said preventive measures were also being taken to check the attack of white fly and pink bollworms. The officials concerned had been directed to conduct field inspections frequently and sensitise the farmers about taking concrete steps for prevention of this disease.

The department had also pressed seven flying squad teams into the service for inter-district checking to ensure supply of quality seeds and pesticides to the farmers. The minister categorically said a stern action would be taken against those found indulged in selling spurious seeds and pesticides.

