Council ex-chief booked for assault on SHO

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 25

Rampura Phul MC former chief Surinder Kumar, alias Ninni Bansal, was today booked for allegedly assaulting the incharge of a police station. Phul police station SHO Manpreet Singh claimed, a few days ago, Bansal had an argument with Chamkaur Singh, security staffer at his sheller. ASI Jaswinder Singh had called Bansal to the police station, where the latter allegedly attacked the SHO. Bansal, however, accused the police of beating him up and claimed he had helped AAP MLA Balkar Sidhu in the poll. A case under Sections 332, 353, 186 and 506 of the IPC has been filed against Bansal. —