Counsel seeks HC directions to contact Hawara

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Unable to establish contact, the counsel for Jagtar Singh Hawara –– convict in Punjab’s then Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassination case — has sought directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to talk to him regarding the conduct of trial through video-conferencing for all the pending cases. Senior advocate RS Bains said he was not able to seek instructions from his client

Appearing before Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill’s Bench, Bains said Hawara was lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi. He added some directions be issued to the Superintendent, Tihar Jail, Delhi, to enable him or his associate to establish telephonic contact with petitioner.

“The Superintendent, Tihar Jail, Delhi, to do the needful in this regard so as to enable the petitioner’s counsel to speak to the petitioner telephonically on May 20 around 10,” Justice Gill asserted.