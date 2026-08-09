Couple attempts suicide, alleges blackmail, harassment by woman in Abohar

A husband and wife allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide following alleged blackmail and harassment by a woman in Malookpura village in the Abohar subdivision of Fazilka district on Sunday.

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The couple, identified as Lovepreet (32) and his wife, Reet Kaur (30), has been admitted to Civil Hospital, Abohar.

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According to Reet Kaur, her husband used to visit a dera, where he came into contact with a 29-year-old woman from Bathinda. She alleged that the woman developed a relationship with Lovepreet and subsequently trapped him.

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Reet Kaur further alleged that when Lovepreet came to know that the woman had allegedly been in relationships with other people as well, he distanced himself from her. Following this, the woman uploaded a video of herself and Lovepreet on social media with the intention of defaming them.

Following the upload, the distressed couple allegedly consumed pesticide and attempted suicide.

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SHO, Sadar police station, Abohar, Sachin Kamboj told The Tribune that the statements of the couple had been recorded and the opinion of the District Attorney had been sought before registering a case under relevant sections.