Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, March 28
Goraya residents Sukhwinder Singh (41) and wife Kirandeep Kaur (33) were reportedly shot dead by an armed assailant in their Manila house in the Philippines on March 25.
Lakhbir Singh, brother of Sukhwinder, said as per CCTV footage, the assailant entered the house of his brother at night and opened fire on Sukhwinder who died on the spot. On hearing the sound of firing, Kirandeep rushed to her husband, and the assailant opened fire on her and she also died on the spot.
Sukhwinder ran a finance business in Manila for the past 19 years. Kirandeep went to Manila five months back.
Sukhwinder belonged to Mehsampur village near Goraya. Santokh Singh, father of Sukhwinder, and Paramjit Kaur, mother, were inconsolable.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab
During the intervening night of March 27-28, BSF troops dete...
EPFO fixes 8.15 per cent interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2022-23
In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021...
China aims to replace US as global net security provider, says Army chief
Was speaking at an event in Pune
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Chhattisgarh coal levy case
The ED had said an amount of at least Rs 540 crore was ‘exto...
Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines
Sukhwinder Singh ran a finance business in Manila for the pa...