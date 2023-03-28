Couple from Punjab’s Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Our Correspondent

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, March 28

Goraya residents Sukhwinder Singh (41) and wife Kirandeep Kaur (33) were reportedly shot dead by an armed assailant in their Manila house in the Philippines on March 25.

Lakhbir Singh, brother of Sukhwinder, said as per CCTV footage, the assailant entered the house of his brother at night and opened fire on Sukhwinder who died on the spot. On hearing the sound of firing, Kirandeep rushed to her husband, and the assailant opened fire on her and she also died on the spot.

Sukhwinder ran a finance business in Manila for the past 19 years. Kirandeep went to Manila five months back.

Sukhwinder belonged to Mehsampur village near Goraya. Santokh Singh, father of Sukhwinder, and Paramjit Kaur, mother, were inconsolable.