Couple having links with Papalpreet Singh detained in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, March 25

Police on Saturday detained a couple from RS Pura on the outskirts of Jammu for allegedly having links with Amritpal Singh’s associate Papalpreet Singh, an officer said.

Amrik Singh and wife Sarabjeet Kour, residents of RS Pura, were handed over to Punjab Police after being detained, the police officer said.

Papalpreet and Amritpal have been on the run since Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Amritpal and his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18.