Mansa police today arrested a man and his wife for allegedly refusing to hand over possession of a house they had sold to Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moosewala, at Moosa village here.

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The accused have been identified as Karamjit Singh and Gurpreet Kaur, both residents of Hirke village in the district. A case has been registered against them at the Mansa Sadar police station.

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The couple had allegedly sold their house to Balkaur Singh for Rs 1.87 crore last year. However, despite executing the sale deed, they allegedly continued to occupy the property and did not hand over possession to the buyer.

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Talking to The Tribune, Mansa DSP Harjinder Singh said an inquiry into the complaint found merit in the allegations, following which an FIR was registered and the couple was arrested.

The issue had been raised publicly by Balkaur Singh several times over the past few months. He had alleged that despite purchasing the property, he had been unable to secure possession and claimed that he was not getting justice from the state government. He had recently appealed to the followers of his slain son, saying that if the need arose, he would seek their support to lodge a protest.

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Meanwhile, some activists of a farmer union alleged that the couple had not handed over possession of the house because they were yet to receive some payment from the buyer.