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Home / Punjab / Couple held on suspected espionage charges in Ferozepur

Couple held on suspected espionage charges in Ferozepur

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Tribune News Service
Ferozepur, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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A couple from Kalu Wala village along the India-Pakistan international border has been arrested in a joint operation by police and intelligence agencies for running an espionage network and sharing sensitive defence information with handlers in Pakistan and Malaysia.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh Gora and his wife, Harmanpreet Kaur. According to sources, they allegedly gathered information about military installations, weapons and ammunition depots and military preparedness before sharing it with suspected Pakistani intelligence-linked handlers operating from overseas.

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Investigators have recovered several mobile phones from the couple and are examining their contents to ascertain what information was shared and identify the intended recipients.

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Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh confirmed the arrests but declined to disclose further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Sources said Harmanpreet’s alleged role had emerged as a sensitive aspect of the case. She reportedly posed as a police officer and allegedly attempted to honey-trap Army personnel through social media platforms, including Instagram and Snapchat. A police uniform was also reportedly seized from the couple’s residence.

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A case has been registered and investigators are working to establish the extent of the alleged information leak, identify other suspected network members and trace the handlers.

The arrests come weeks after the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) arrested Gurnoor Kaur, a Faridkot resident originally from Ferozepur, on October 11. She was apprehended near an under-construction bridge on the Ferozepur-Hussainiwala border road on suspicion of espionage.

Reports also suggested that two Army personnel had been booked in connection with that case, although no official confirmation was available. Investigations into the separate cases are ongoing.

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