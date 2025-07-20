Couple killed, son injured in road accident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

A couple died and their four-year-old son injured after a truck hit their scooter near Musahibpur village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur here, police said on Sunday.

Rakesh Kumar (40), his wife Jyoti (35) and their son Krish were travelling towards Pathankot on a scooter from their native Bhattian Rajputtan village when a truck rammed into their vehicle from behind, Mukerian SHO Joginder Singh said.

The couple died on the spot, while their son was seriously injured and has been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian, he said.

The truck driver fled the scene along with the vehicle.

The vehicle was identified through CCTV footage and efforts are on to arrest the accused, the officer said.

A case is being registered and further investigation is under way, he added.