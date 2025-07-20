DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Punjab / Couple killed, son injured in road accident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Couple killed, son injured in road accident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

The accident occurred near Musahibpur village in Hoshiarpur district
article_Author
PTI
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 07:18 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A couple died and their four-year-old son injured after a truck hit their scooter near Musahibpur village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur here, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Rakesh Kumar (40), his wife Jyoti (35) and their son Krish were travelling towards Pathankot on a scooter from their native Bhattian Rajputtan village when a truck rammed into their vehicle from behind, Mukerian SHO Joginder Singh said.

The couple died on the spot, while their son was seriously injured and has been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian, he said.

Advertisement

The truck driver fled the scene along with the vehicle.

The vehicle was identified through CCTV footage and efforts are on to arrest the accused, the officer said.

Advertisement

A case is being registered and further investigation is under way, he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts