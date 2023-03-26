Couple working as gangsters’ conduits held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 25

The Nakodar City police have arrested a couple, working as a conduit for US-based gangsters, for allegedly collecting ransom from businessmen. SHO Sukhdev Singh said the suspects were identified as Swaran Singh of Bajuha Khurd village and his wife Kuldeep Kaur.

He said the couple was working for gangsters Amardeep Singh, alias Aman Purewal, of Malarri village, who live in the USA, and Swaran Singh of Bhindar Kalan village in Moga, who also lives in the USA. The SHO said Amardeep had called Iqbal Singh of Nakodar and demand Rs 40 lakh as ransom. He threatened to kill Iqbal if he did not pay the money. Amardeep had asked the couple to collect the ransom and hand it over to Tarsem Singh, alias Sethi, of Begowal. Tarsem was arrested and money recovered from him.