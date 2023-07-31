Courier company employee robbed of over Rs 18 lakh in Hoshiarpur, two held

PTI

Hoshiarpur, July 31

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing over Rs 18 lakh from an employee of a courier services company here, police said on Monday.

Bharat Saini was robbed of Rs 18.4 lakh cash and some gold by the accused on Saturday night, Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sartaj Singh Chahal said, they added.

Saini had collected the money after delivering a gold parcel to a jewellery shop here and was on his way to deliver another gold parcel to Atul Verma, a jeweller, in the Talwara area here, the police said.

But Verma himself met Saini at the bus stop and offered him a lift in his car, saying he would pay him Rs 17 lakh for the gold parcel after they reached Talwar, they added.

However, two persons on a motorbike intercepted the car near Rampur Haler and snatched the bag containing Rs 18.4 lakh cash and some gold items from Saini, the police said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Verma was the main conspirator who involved his employee Dinesh and another man in the robbery, they added.

The police recovered Rs 14.6 lakh from Verma and Dinesh after they confessed their involvement in the crime, adding that efforts were on to nab the third accused.

