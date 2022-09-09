Mankirt Aulakh case: Court adjourns hearing

Chandigarh, September 8
A local court adjourned the hearing to October 6 in a civil suit filed against singer Mankirt Aulakh for allegedly using defamatory and derogatory content against the legal profession in a song. Advocate Sunil Kumar Mallan had filed the suit. The court adjourned the hearing after a counsel appeared on behalf of the singer and sought time for filing the reply.
