Court adjourns Navjot Singh Sidhu's petition till Sept 17

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 7

The Court of Sessions Judge Munish Singal today adjourned the petition moved by former Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, challenging a local court order to summon him as witness, till September 17.

The ex-minister has been summoned in a complaint filed by former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon against former Food & Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Lodged in the Patiala Jail, Sidhu has argued that either his name be dropped as a witness or he be examined through videoconferencing.

#navjot sidhu