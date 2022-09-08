Court adjourns Navjot Singh Sidhu's petition till Sept 17

Ludhiana, September 7
The Court of Sessions Judge Munish Singal today adjourned the petition moved by former Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, challenging a local court order to summon him as witness, till September 17.
The ex-minister has been summoned in a complaint filed by former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon against former Food & Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
Lodged in the Patiala Jail, Sidhu has argued that either his name be dropped as a witness or he be examined through videoconferencing.
