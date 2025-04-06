DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Court attaches one-third salary of Punjabi University Registrar

Court attaches one-third salary of Punjabi University Registrar

Failure to release retirement benefits
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:01 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjabi University, Patiala.
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered to attach the one-third salary of Sanjiv Puri, Registrar of Punjabi University Patiala, while taking cognisance of yet another petition filed by the Punjabi University Retired Teachers Association (PURTA) for failing to release retiral benefits.

The retired teaching faculty association members, a majority of whom are octogenarians, had approached the HC for the release of the pension on the due date every month as the payment was delayed for months.

Finally, the case was decided in July last year and directions were issued to the university to release the pension of teaching faculty with 6 per cent interest. Jagbir Singh, chairman, Joint Action Committee for Pensioners, said, “The authorities never bothered to honour the court’s verdict.”

Advertisement

The retired teaching faculty again approached the high court. In a fresh order, the court stated, “In such circumstances, it is apparent that without any reason and justification, the respondents are trying to delay the disbursal of retiral benefits and are not coming to the court with a fair stand. Accordingly, the salary of the respondent to the extent of 1/3rd shall remain attached till further orders,” read the orders.

Meanwhile, Jagbir Singh condemned of the Registrar’s “unbridled tendency to repeatedly go against the law to disregard not only the retired faculty’s rights but also the reputation of the university”.

Advertisement

Punjabi University Retired Teachers’ Association (PURTA) was established by retired teachers in 2020 as the university was not paying pension to the retirees.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper