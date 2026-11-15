Court closure delays Amritpal’s move for revised interim bail

The legal team of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh failed to get his interim bail plea heard on Saturday as local courts were closed, forcing the lawyers to defer the filing of a fresh application till Monday.

A special court had granted Amritpal a three-hour custody parole, from noon to 3 pm on November 14, to attend the cremation of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, and directed the Dibrugarh jail authorities to bring him to his native village of Jallupur Khera. However, the jail authorities reportedly informed his legal counsel and the Amritsar court through an email on Saturday that the necessary arrangements could not be made at such short notice.

Following the development, the defence team made efforts throughout the day to have the parole dates amended. Amritpal Singh’s legal team, comprising advocates Harjot Singh Mann, Karamvir Singh, Kuljit Singh Malawali and Ritu Raj Singh, approached duty magistrates at their residences with an amendment application. However, the application could neither be accepted nor taken up for hearing. The lawyers later approached the Sessions Judge’s residence, but the matter could not proceed as the judge was unavailable.

Since no application for rescheduling could be filed on Friday evening, the original custody parole order for November 14 remained unchanged. Meanwhile, Amritpal’s uncle Harjit Singh was granted parole for three days, under the existing orders. However, he was later taken back to the Bathinda jail as the cremation was not performed on Saturday.

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According to the proposed schedule mentioned in the fresh application prepared by the lawyers, Charan Kaur’s cremation would be held on November 20, the collection of ashes (phul chugna) on November 21 and the bhog of the ongoing Sehaj Path on November 22.

The legal team will move a fresh application before a competent court on Monday, when regular court proceedings resume, seeking revised parole dates for Amritpal to attend the last rites and related ceremonies.

In a statement, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) said Amritpal should be allowed to attend his grandmother’s last rites and that the party’s legal team would continue to pursue all available legal remedies to secure permission for him.