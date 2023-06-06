Court denies bail to former MLA Dhillon

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 5

The court of the District and Sessions Judge, Faridkot, on Monday dismissed the bail application of former Congress MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Dhillon.

Dhillon was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on May 16 for allegedly amassing wealth and making an expenditure of nearly 245 per cent more than his known sources of income. He was chairman of Markfed in the previous government.

Days after his arrest, he was shifted from Faridkot to the Nabha jail in view of threats to his life.