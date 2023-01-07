Court directs bank to give wife's FD proceeds to husband for her cure

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 6

A husband will be able to meet the medical expenses for the treatment of his wife in “a persistent vegetative state” with the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordering a bank to credit the amount of FDRs and the interest in their joint account. The direction came as Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj made it clear that procedural requirements could not stand as a towering impediment to disentitle a person to avail what lawfully belonged to him and was meant for his welfare.

The bank’s stand in the matter was that the amount could not be released in the absence of the wife’s consent as the FDRs were in her name. The husband’s predicament stemmed from the fact that her consent could not be obtained as she was not in control of her senses. Besides this, the petitioner could not be construed as a successor since she was not clinically dead.

Justice Bhardwaj asserted the procedure of law was aimed at reducing the hardship and could not delay the benefits to an extent of it becoming a denial. When the circumstances were extreme, the remedial measures had to be exemplary.

“The rights guaranteed to the wife and also the petitioner under Article 21 of the Constitution of India cannot be sacrificed at the altar of technicalities more so when there is no dispute or counterclaim qua the amount,” Justice Bhardwaj asserted.

Referring to the facts of the case, Justice Bhardwaj asserted the situation was neither comprehensible, nor desired. Her medical condition did not allow her to issue instructions for encashment or crediting the deposits. At the same time, it could not be lost sight that the FDRs were meant for utilisation by the beneficiary. The medical report substantiated that she was in a persistent vegetative state. But she was entitled to avail the benefit of the amount for future exigencies.

Justice Bhardwaj added: “It cannot be denied or disputed that the amount is required by the petitioner to support the medical expenses of the wife, who has been in the said stage for nearly six years and the same would have been used for medical expenses.”

The transfer of money in the fixed deposit was surely with an objective to meet future exigencies. The petitioner could not be denied his entitlement to use the money for supporting her life support system for want of funds.

“Even though she may be in a vegetative stage on account of comatose stage, her live as a person still subsists. Such rights cannot be denied by calling upon the petitioner to surrender to the long drawn legal declarations only to get what ought to have been released to him without any delay,” Justice Bhardwaj added.