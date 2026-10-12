DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Court dismisses Punjab CM OSD Ghuman’s plea for contempt proceedings against CBI

Court dismisses Punjab CM OSD Ghuman’s plea for contempt proceedings against CBI

Ghuman claims that while CBI had obtained an order from the court to withhold the FIR from being uploaded online, the document had been made available to the media and the public, allegedly to tarnish his image

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:04 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The CBI had sought exemption from uploading the FIR, citing the sensitive nature of the case. iStock photo
Advertisement

A special judge of the CBI court in Chandigarh has dismissed a plea filed by Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking contempt of court proceedings against the entire CBI team for allegedly leaking the FIR registered against him and others in an alleged corruption case.

In his application before the CBI court, Ghuman claimed that while the CBI had obtained an order from the court to withhold the FIR from being uploaded online, the document had been made available to the media and the public, allegedly to tarnish his image.

Advertisement

The CBI had sought exemption from uploading the FIR, citing the sensitive nature of the case. Ghuman's counsel argued that contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against the CBI team investigating the case.

Advertisement

Opposing the application, Narender Singh, public prosecutor for the CBI, argued that on October 6, 2026, at around 2:25 pm, the investigating officer (IO) had submitted the FIR to the court along with an application seeking exemption from uploading it to the CBI website at that stage of the investigation.

The application stated that disclosing the identities and other details of the accused mentioned in the FIR could lead to the tampering of evidence and prejudice a fair and effective investigation.

Advertisement

Another application was also filed by the investigating officer before the court on October 6, 2026, seeking search warrants under Section 96 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to conduct searches as part of the investigation.

The public prosecutor submitted that since the searches were yet to be conducted, disclosing the contents of the FIR could alert the accused, who might otherwise tamper with or destroy evidence. Therefore, the CBI had approached the court seeking exemption from uploading the FIR at that stage of the investigation.

The court granted the exemption to ensure a fair investigation and preserve the sanctity of the evidence. Following the issuance of search warrants, CBI teams conducted searches at 11 locations on October 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing investigation.

The CBI argued that details about the identities of the accused and the locations became public during the course of the investigation and were widely reported across various media platforms.

The FIR was uploaded on October 7, 2026, after the searches had been conducted. The CBI maintained that the action did not amount to contempt of court and was consistent with the spirit of the Supreme Court's directions in Youth Bar Association of India versus Union of India.

The prosecution further argued that the question of the FIR being leaked confidentially or without authorisation did not arise and, consequently, there was no question of contempt of court. It maintained that the FIR was uploaded only after the searches had been completed, once the purpose of withholding it had been served.

After hearing the arguments, the CBI court dismissed Ghuman's application.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts