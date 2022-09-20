Court dismisses Navjot Sidhu's plea on summon orders

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

The court of Sessions Judge Munish Singal today dismissed the plea moved by former Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu challenging a local court order to summon him as a witness in a case.

It was in connection with a case filed by former DSP Balwinder Sekhon against former Food & Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Sidhu will now have to appear as a witness in the lower court. The court disagreed with the contentions of Sidhu, lodged at the Patiala jail, that either his name be dropped from the list of witnesses or he be allowed to be examined through video-conferencing.

