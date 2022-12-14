Muktsar: Court extends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's remand

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 13

The Muktsar police today were granted the remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for three more days in an extortion case registered at the City police station last year on the complaint of a hotelier.

Notably, the district police on December 8 had been granted a six-day remand of Bishnoi. The remand ended today. He will now be produced again in the court on December 16.