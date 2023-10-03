Muktsar: Court extends police remand of 3 cops in torture case

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, October 2

The court of a duty magistrate today extended by three days the police remand of the three policemen arrested for allegedly torturing and giving inhuman treatment to an advocate in their custody at the CIA complex here on September 14-15.

Muktsar SP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, CIA in-charge Raman Kumar and senior constable Harbans Singh were arrested on September 27 after a case under Sections 377, 342, 323, 149 and 506 of the IPC was registered against them on September 25 on the directions of the Chief Judicial Magistrate on September 22.

Notably, the court had sent them to four-day police custody on September 28.

An advocate had given a statement before the CJM court on September 21 that he was tortured, wrongfully confined and forcibly made to have unnatural sex with a co-accused.

