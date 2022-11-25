Sangrur court issues notice to PWD, Red Cross Society for 'violation' of building norms

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 24

A local court has issued a notice to the Indian Red Cross Society authorities, local branch, and the Public Works Department (PWD) for the construction of alleged illegal buildings in the city.

No parking space The building constructed by the PWD does not have any parking space. Parking of vehicles by residents of the building on road will create traffic snarls. — Jasinder Sekhon, Environment activist

After her repeated requests fell on deaf ears, an environment activist filed petitions in the court in this connection.

“Senior officials of the PWD with alleged support of previous Congress leaders have constructed a big illegal building in violation of the norms without getting any approval from the Sangrur Nagar Council. Similarly, the Red Cross authorities have also violated norms with the construction of a building,” alleged Jasinder Sekhon, who has filed petitions in the court.

In her petitions filed against the State and the PWD, Sekhon has requested the court to restrain the PWD from doing any further construction of a building of the group housing project, which is opposite Maharaja Ranbir Club, a heritage structure.

Apart from the violation of Municipal Building bylaws, 2018, Sekhon has alleged that the PWD authorities are also violating the Sangrur Master Plan. When tried to contact the Executive Engineer, PWD, Kulvir Sandhu, he did not attend calls on his mobile phone.

“On both petitions, the court has issued notices to the PWD and the Red Cross authorities. Both have been directed to appear in the court on November 30 and submit their reply,” said advocate Saurav Garg, Sekhon’s counsel.

In case of the Red Cross building, Sekhon has sought directions from the court to demolish half built structure near the club. She has alleged that the said building is being constructed without mandatory approval of the Sangrur Nagar Council. “We have not received any notice from the court. We will follow directions of the court and submit our reply after receiving notice,” said Krishan Mittal, secretary, Sangrur Red Cross.

#Sangrur