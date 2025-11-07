Court notice put up at Pathanmajra ’s house

A local court on Thursday issued a notice to Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra to appear before it on November 12 in a case registered against him at the Civil Lines police station. A notice was also pasted outside his official government accommodation, directing him to appear in a local court.

The Patiala police had registered a case against him on September 1 on charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation. The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman.

According to legal experts, if Pathanmajra does not appear in the court by the stipulated time, the court can declare him a fugitive and his property can be attached.

The court notice says: “The proclamation is hereby made that the said Harmeet Pathanmajra is required to appear before this court (or before me) to answer the said complaint case on November 12.”

“The serving constable in the case has been directed to execute the proclamation and appear before court on November 12 for recording the statement and December 20 is fixed for awaiting presence of the accused in the court,” reads the court notice.

Booked in a rape case, the ruling party MLA dodged a Patiala police team and fled the house of his relative in Karnal moments after the policemen reached there to arrest him on September 2.