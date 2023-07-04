Court notice to jail supdt on Beant case convict’s bail plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr Aman Inder Singh Sandhu has issued a notice to the Burail Jail superintendent on a bail application filed by Shamsher Singh, a convict in Punjab CM Beant Singh assassination case.

The application, filed through advocate Amar Singh Chahal, came in view of the January 2023 order of the High Court for regular bail to convicts who completed their life sentence, but the decision on their release is pending before the competent authorities.